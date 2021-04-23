DM2105_012_DIG1.jpg

Explore the natural beauty of Kenwood’s Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

While Napa and Sonoma counties are synonymous with wine tasting and vineyard tours, the region also teems with opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. With  gorgeous settings and easy access from the East Bay, the area offers abundant ways to lift your spirits that don’t  call for imbibing anything other than fresh water.

Here, Diablo spotlights some of the region’s glorious natural wonders, from towering forests and cascading waterfalls to shimmering lakes and panoramic vistas.

DM2105_011_DIG1.jpg

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park offers breathtaking views in every direction.

PANORAMIC VIEWS

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Calistoga

On the edge of the town of Calistoga, trailheads and a small parking area open onto a moderately challenging hike. Start  on Table Rock Trail, which winds through forests and chaparral; advanced hikers  may want to continue onto Palisades Trail, which connects to Oat Hill Mine Trail. The hike can be rough and rocky in places as it takes you up to 2,446 feet. At that elevation, you’ll have sweeping views of the entire  valley, the Palisades, and Sugarloaf  Mountain.

Also in the park is a five-mile hike to  the top of Mount Saint Helena, the tallest peak in Sonoma County at 4,339 feet.  The trail is relatively steep, but the sights are spectacular. From the summit, you  can see much of the San Francisco Bay  Area; the 360-degree vistas extend across Napa Valley to Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, San Francisco and the twin peaks  of Mount Diablo to the south, the Vaca Mountains to the east, and the coastal  ranges to the west. On an exceptionally clear day, you can even spot snow-topped Mount Shasta, 192 miles in the distance.napaoutdoors.org.

DM2105_014_DIG1.jpg

Hike along trails that wind through oak woodlands in Sonoma Valley Regional Park.

Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen

Located in the center of Sonoma Valley,  this 202-acre park sits to the side of quaint Glen Ellen. It’s a smaller, more manicured area with short trails that veer up hillsides and around ridges. The 1.3-mile Valley of  the Moon Trail is a highlight, starting in  a large, open meadow, then winding through a forest of oaks and passing over  a lovely creek. And now is the ideal time  to visit, as a host of gorgeous flowers are  in bloom, including poppies, lupine, and other wildflowers. Check out the family- friendly programs offered here, too: Kids ages 7 to 11 will especially enjoy the opportunity to become “nature investigators,” during a three-week hands-on science,  literacy, and art program that begins on  May 5. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

DM2105_013_DIG1.jpg

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is home to the headwaters of Sonoma Creek.

WATERFALL HIKES

Knoxville Wildlife Area, Napa

Part of the Eticuera Creek watershed, the rugged terrain of this 21,500-acre Napa  reserve has elevations ranging from 1,000  to 2,200 feet, making it a must-hike site. This tucked-away gem is about 36 miles  off the Silverado Trail in Yountville (go east  on Sage Canyon Road, then north into the  Lake Berryessa area). It’s notable for being  an important wildlife corridor for a host of  animals, such as mountain lions, bald eagles, and bears. The eight-mile Zim Zim Falls Trail  is one of the highlights, snaking along the remote Zim Zim Creek and stretching through meadows situated just southwest of the wildlife reserve. The path—which is mostly level and has about a dozen crossings over the creek—ends at an old abandoned cabin. But the real treasure lies ahead. Keep hiking up the ridge to find the stunning Zim Zim Falls. And if that six-mile round trip isn’t enough, hop onto the Long Canyon Trail, a 3.8-mile loop. The trek takes about two hours and climbs high above Foley Canyon for brilliant panoramas. Bring your furry friends since the parkland allows dogs on the trails. wildlife.ca.gov.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood

With 25 miles of trails traversing through oak  woodlands and alongside babbling brooks, Sugarloaf is a must for nature enthusiasts.  The highest peak at this Sonoma County park, Bald Mountain, sits at 2,729 feet.  Take in the scene from the top by hiking  the 6.6-mile Bald Mountain Loop, with its  challenging 1,529-foot ascent; you won’t be  sorry. On a clear day, views are just about 360 degrees, with Mount Saint Helena to the north; San Francisco Bay and Mount  Diablo to the south; Mount Tamalpais to  the southwest; the Coast Ranges and the  Sierra to the east; and the Pacific to the west. Another great reward comes with  the Canyon-Pony Gate Loop, which  culminates in a glorious 25-foot seasonal  waterfall. sugarloafpark.org.

DM2105_010_DIG1.jpg

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, a magnificent spot for “forest bathing,” may reopen later this month.

MAJESTIC REDWOODS

Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Calistoga

This 1,900-acre park, easily accessible  off Highway 29 between Calistoga and St.  Helena, stretches clear across Napa into Sonoma County. The 10 miles of trails range in levels of difficulty, but all are stunning, surrounded by redwoods, mixed evergreen trees, and ferns along the creek bank. One  remarkable hike, the Ritchey Canyon Trail, is an eight-mile out-and-back path that hugs the rocky Ritchey Creek, a tributary  of the Napa River. It runs gently, in modest inclines and declines, under big-leaf maples, madrones, oaks, and sky-scraping redwoods.

The Upper Ritchey Canyon Trail begins at the junction of Spring Trail and Ritchey Canyon Trail. After weaving around volcanic rock cliffs and Douglas firs, the trail leads  to the upper west end of the park, the site  of the Traverso Homestead, which dates back to the 1880s. Coyote Peak Trail is yet another stunning option; a single-track  trail that climbs up to the 1,170-foot Coyote Peak, it culminates in expansive views of the forest canopy and surrounding canyons. Parking is ample and close to the trailheads. $8 per day fee, parks.ca.gov.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural  Reserve, Guerneville

This sprawling 805-acre redwood grove was badly damaged during last year’s fire season and was still closed as of press time. Crews have been working tirelessly to clear hazards and debris, and repair trails, fencing, and signage so that visitors can soon return to this natural haven, perhaps even as soon as Memorial Day.

For nature lovers, this awe-inspiring reserve can’t reopen fast enough. With trees that reach hundreds of feet high, it is an ideal locale for “forest bathing”—or shinrin-yoku,  a practice popularized in Japan that focuses  on the healing properties of woodland settings. There are only a handful of trails here, such as the Discovery and Pioneer Nature trails, but they meander along the canyon floor through the largest remaining old-growth redwood forest in Sonoma County.  A few other trails, like the Pool Ridge  Trail and East Ridge Trail, climb through the forest and up into the hills of Austin Creek. East Ridge Trail is remarkable for being almost completely covered by a grove of redwoods, along with occasional Douglas firs, madrones, and California bay trees. When the blooms come out, you might see starflowers, redwood sorrel, and, in early summer, trillium. There are a few challenging spots with strikingly steep descents followed by inevitable ascents, which make for the perfect outdoor workout. parks.ca.gov.

DM2105_009_DIG1.jpg

Spring Lake Regional Park boasts a shimmering 72-acre reservoir that’s ideal for water sports.

A WALK ALONG THE WATER

Moore Creek Park, Napa

On the north side of Lake Hennessey, Moore Creek Park consists of 673 acres of open spaces and canyon, along with 900 acres of woodlands and more than eight miles of dog-friendly hiking trails. The paths weave through the grassy hillsides of eastern Napa Valley and attract hikers, bird-watchers, and mountain bikers. Signs posted along the main lakeside track point out the many avian species living in the reserve, including bald eagles, ospreys, blue herons, and woodpeckers. There’s plenty of other wildlife to observe as well; keep an eye out for gray foxes and coyotes. Parking is available in the gravel lot off Chiles Pope Valley Road. napaoutdoors.org/parks/moore-creek-park.

Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa

Spring Lake Regional Park attracts both  novice and veteran hikers, with 10 miles  of trails linking to Howarth Park and  Trione-Annadel State Park. Those looking for a more intense trek should opt for the Annadel trails. Most treks are family-friendly, and there’s plenty of space to end the hike with a picnic at Howarth Park. Spring Lake itself—a 72-acre reservoir—is ideal for canoers, kayakers, and paddleboarders. During  certain times of the year, the reflections  off the lake provide a stunning mirrored effect, perfect for contemplating the  mystery, beauty, and renewal of nature. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.