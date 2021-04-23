Tales of Jedi knights and Sith lords in a galaxy far, far away have long enraptured fans seeking stories of heroism and adventure. If you can’t get enough of Star Wars, grab your lightsaber and join Danville’s May the 4th Be With You celebration, a day full of Force-themed activities for all.
The annual Danville event—which debuted in 2016 after the release of The Force Awakens, the first film in the most recent Star Wars trilogy—was inspired by festivities in the city of West Sacramento. “I first heard of a Star Wars celebration while attending a parks and recreation training in 2013,” says Jessica Wallner, Danville’s cultural arts and marketing program supervisor. A few years later, the beloved series was suggested as a potential component of a Halloween celebration, but the team ultimately decided to instead have an independent Star Wars–themed event on a day particularly resonant for fans. “It’s a play on the phrase, ‘May the Force be with you,’” says Wallner, “and it’s held every year on May 4.”
Each year, Danville’s May the 4th Be With You celebration sees around 600 participants, though due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most events will be held virtually this month. Fans can participate in a scavenger hunt for Wookies placed in downtown buildings windows, the 12 Parsecs Kessel Run fitness challenge, a socially distant Jedi drive-through at the Danville Community Center, and a Jedi Zoom training with Master Andy Zandy. “There’s a little something for everyone, as these movies span multiple generations,” says Wallner.
Attendees should feel welcome to don their best Darth Vader, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rey outfits. “There’s really nothing else like it in the East Bay,” says Wallner. “With this event, we hope that locals can forget about what’s going on around them for a little while. [This is a chance to] get their best Star Wars gear on, learn how to become a Jedi, put in those Star Wars DVDs, and have some fun.”