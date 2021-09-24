Longtime fans of Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center will experience a much different museum and educational facility when it reopens next month. Thanks to a close relationship with NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, the NASA Experience at Chabot Space and Science Center will be a major attraction for students and families.
“Everyone who visits will have an ever-changing experience,” says Liz Austerman, vice president of museum experience at Chabot. “They can come several times a year and have entirely new experiences on each visit.”
Initial exhibitions at Chabot will focus on the rovers and robotics that NASA uses in space exploration. Visitors will also recognize adjustments to Chabot’s layout. Designers have updated the center with modular installations, which can be moved and altered quickly to accommodate various interactive activities.
NASA’s brainpower will be a constant element at the new Chabot as well, with speaking engagements and panel discussions featuring top researchers and scientists.
Austerman says that the NASA Experience and its STEAM environment will interact with students and community members at schools and other locations throughout the East Bay. She hopes this outreach will recruit young students to pursue careers in science and space exploration.
“Our intention is to demystify the ivory tower of being a researcher at NASA and show kids that they can do it as well,” says Austerman. “I recently heard a researcher say, ‘I don’t do math at my job,’ and I thought, A 12-year-old might be interested to hear that, and realize, ‘Maybe I can do this, too!’” chabotspace.org.